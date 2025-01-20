Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

