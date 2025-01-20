RiverTree Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,910,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $101.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

