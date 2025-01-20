RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $43.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $279.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

