Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 8,980 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

