Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

