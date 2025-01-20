Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,992 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.