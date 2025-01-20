Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 26 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.8 %

PH stock opened at $670.75 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $458.09 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.