RoundAngle Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

