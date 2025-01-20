RoundAngle Advisors LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

