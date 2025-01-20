RoundAngle Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.81 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

