RoundAngle Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $312.19 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

