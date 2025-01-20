Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 16,766 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 295.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

