Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.