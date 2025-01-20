Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 139,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.86 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.