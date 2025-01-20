Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $282.63 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

