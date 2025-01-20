Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $4.93 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $127.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

