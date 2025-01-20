Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,523 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $375,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 904,157 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 523,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $94.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

