Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

