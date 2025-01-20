Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

