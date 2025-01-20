Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $17.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $62,086.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 838,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,470.07. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,430.40. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,605 over the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 236,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semrush by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Semrush has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

