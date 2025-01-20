SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 584 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 132,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

WINN opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

