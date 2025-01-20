SFG Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

