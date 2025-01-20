SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $417,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

