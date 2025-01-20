SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 7,152 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

