Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $103.25 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

