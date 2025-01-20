Shore Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $62.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $679.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.