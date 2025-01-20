Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Rises By 14.3%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,603. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.32.
abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
