Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Rises By 14.3%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,603. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.32.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FCO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

