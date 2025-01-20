Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Increases By 10.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,118.72. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AvidXchange by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 147,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 239.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

