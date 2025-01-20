Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 8.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM remained flat at $5.86 during trading hours on Monday. 48,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,353. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

