Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Increases By 8.3%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.87. 664,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $210.70.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
