Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Drops By 12.5%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cheer Stock Performance
Shares of CHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Cheer has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
Cheer Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Cheer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.