Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Drops By 12.5%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of CHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Cheer has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

