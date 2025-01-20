Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 6.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $135,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

