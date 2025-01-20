Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Rises By 6.1%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coursera by 6.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Coursera Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 984,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.73.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

