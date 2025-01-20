Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rises By 7.9%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.70 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

