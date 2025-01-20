Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rises By 7.9%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.70 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.
About Doman Building Materials Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is a Dividend King?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.