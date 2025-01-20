Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Increases By 10.9%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 180,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Featured Stories

