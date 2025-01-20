Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Decreases By 6.6%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.70. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 239.10%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

