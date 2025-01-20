Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Grows By 11.0%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.