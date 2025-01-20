Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Grows By 11.0%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.