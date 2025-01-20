Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expands By 10.6%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $129.44 on Monday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $114.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This trade represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,293.71. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

