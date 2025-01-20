Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Expands By 9.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IPMLF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

