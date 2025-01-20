Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Expands By 9.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Imperial Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IPMLF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
About Imperial Metals
