Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Rises By 11.4%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on INZY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INZY
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inozyme Pharma
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.