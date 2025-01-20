Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Rises By 5.7%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 3,682,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

