Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 12.8%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,993,127.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,576,848.04. This trade represents a 16.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $370,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,066.28. This trade represents a 24.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,541 shares of company stock worth $3,436,500. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Knowles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Knowles by 10.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

