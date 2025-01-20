Shrub Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.05 Million (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Shrub has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Shrub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shrub has a market cap of $22.05 million and $9.79 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,579.40 or 0.99487744 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.64 or 0.99004305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.02452586 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $10,131,549.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

