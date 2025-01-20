Sime Armoyan Acquires 3,000 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,235.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,200.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.81.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.