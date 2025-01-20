Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $501.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.75 and its 200 day moving average is $501.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

