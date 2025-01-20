Smart Money Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,848,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

