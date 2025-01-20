Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 678 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $593.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $698.67.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.