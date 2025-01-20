Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.50 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

