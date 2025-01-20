Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 71 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $161.05 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

