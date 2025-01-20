Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,450 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $57.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

